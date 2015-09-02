BRIEF-Cosmo Pharmaceuticals FY operating revenues up 11.6 pct at 67.7 million euros
* FY operating revenues increased by 11.6 pct to 67.7 million euros ($72.89 million)
Sept 2 Johnson Service Group Plc
* H1 pretax profit 1.2 million stg versus 6.4 million stg year ago
* Interim dividend up 30 percent to 0.65 penceper share
* Expect further progress in second half and result for full year to be slightly ahead of current market expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, March 23 Noranda Income Fund said on Thursday zinc output at its Quebec plant, the second-largest in North America, was at 50-60 percent of normal operating levels as a five-and-a-half week long strike dragged on.