Sept 2 Experian Plc :

* Divestment of Baker Hill

* Pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement to divest Baker Hill to global private equity firm Riverside Company for a sale price of $100 million

* Transaction is subject to customary U.S. regulatory approval

* Baker Hill's revenue for year ended March 31 2015 was $31 million, which was included within North America Decision Analytics