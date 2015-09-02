Sept 2 Orexo AB
* Letter to orexo shareholders from CEO Nikolaj Sørensen
* Ceo says in letter to shareholders is encouraged by
zubsolv market share gains in the last two month
* Says CVS Caremark decision to exclude zubsolv from
standard formulary for 2016 affects a minority of clients from
next year
* Says could potentially impact up to about 10-15 percent of
current Zubsolv sales if new standard formulary is implemented
by all CVS Caremark's clients
Source text: www.orexo.com/Global/2.%20IR%20sida%20-%20puffar%20%5b240x122%5d/Letter%20to%20Shareholders%20Sep%202015.pdf?epslanguage=en
