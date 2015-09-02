Sept 2 Orexo AB

* Letter to orexo shareholders from CEO Nikolaj Sørensen

* Ceo says in letter to shareholders is encouraged by zubsolv market share gains in the last two month

* Says CVS Caremark decision to exclude zubsolv from standard formulary for 2016 affects a minority of clients from next year

* Says could potentially impact up to about 10-15 percent of current Zubsolv sales if new standard formulary is implemented by all CVS Caremark's clients