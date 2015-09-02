Sept 2 Polyus Gold International Ltd :
* Independent committee of board of Polyus notes possible
offer ( "proposal") announced today by wandle holdings limited
and its wholly owned subsidiary sacturino limited
* Independent committee of board advises polyus shareholders
to take no action until such time as it can make a
recommendation
* There can be no certainty that an offer will be made, nor
as to terms on which any offer might be made
