Sept 2 Polyus Gold International Ltd :

* Independent committee of board of Polyus notes possible offer ( "proposal") announced today by wandle holdings limited and its wholly owned subsidiary sacturino limited

* Independent committee of board advises polyus shareholders to take no action until such time as it can make a recommendation

* There can be no certainty that an offer will be made, nor as to terms on which any offer might be made