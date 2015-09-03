UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 3 Booker Group Plc
* Competition & Markets authority clears acquisition by Booker Group of Londis and Budgens in Britain
* Booker Group welcomes yesterday's announcement from the CMA that it has cleared the acquisition by Booker of Musgrave Retail Partners GB Limited, which comprises the Londis and Budgens businesses in Britain
* Completion of the acquisition is expected to occur on or before 14 Sept 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.