Sept 3 Booker Group Plc

* Booker Group welcomes yesterday's announcement from the CMA that it has cleared the acquisition by Booker of Musgrave Retail Partners GB Limited, which comprises the Londis and Budgens businesses in Britain

* Completion of the acquisition is expected to occur on or before 14 Sept 2015