Sept 3 Go-Ahead Group Plc

* Profit before tax 96.6 million stg versus 84.9 million stg

* Overall profits (operating profit) up 11.1% to 114.7 mln stg, slightly ahead of our expectations as a result of a stronger performance in rail

* Revenue 3,215.2 mln stg vs 2,702.4 mln stg

* Record bus profits, up 6.6%

* Improvement in rail profits albeit at historically low margins

* Expect to deliver £100m of bus operating profit in 2016/17, a year later than originally anticipated

* Group remains in good financial position

* Final dividend 63.4 pence per share

* Total dividend up 6.5 percent to 90 pence per share