BRIEF-Maersk Oil starts production at North Sea oilfield
* Says production has begun from the Maersk Oil-operated Flyndre field in the UK and Norwegian North Sea
Sept 3 Go-Ahead Group Plc
* Profit before tax 96.6 million stg versus 84.9 million stg
* Overall profits (operating profit) up 11.1% to 114.7 mln stg, slightly ahead of our expectations as a result of a stronger performance in rail
* Revenue 3,215.2 mln stg vs 2,702.4 mln stg
* Record bus profits, up 6.6%
* Improvement in rail profits albeit at historically low margins
* Expect to deliver £100m of bus operating profit in 2016/17, a year later than originally anticipated
* Group remains in good financial position
* Final dividend 63.4 pence per share
* Total dividend up 6.5 percent to 90 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
* Says production has begun from the Maersk Oil-operated Flyndre field in the UK and Norwegian North Sea
* FY operating revenues increased by 11.6 pct to 67.7 million euros ($72.89 million)