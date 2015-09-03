Sept 3 Mosman Oil & Gas Ltd :

* SPA signed for NZ oil & gas acquisition

* Executed a conditional sale and purchase agreement ("SPA") to acquire onshore NZ producing oil and gas assets for NZ$10 million

* Intention is to own at least 40 pct and no more than 70 pct of project and is actively considering further offers from potential JV partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)