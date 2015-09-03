Sept 3 Ericsson :

* Says 35 percent of all TV, video viewing now watched on-demand

* Ericsson ConsumerLab TV & Media Report 2015: a 71 percent increase in watching video on smartphones since 2012

* Consumers now spend six hours per week watching streamed on-demand TV series, programs, and movies - this has more than doubled since 2011. With recorded and downloaded content added to the equation, today 35 percent of all TV and video viewing is spent watching VOD.

Link to the report: here

