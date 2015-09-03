Sept 3 International Consolidated Airlines Group Sa :

* IAG August 2015 traffic statistics

* Group traffic in August, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, increased by 8.6 pct compared to previous year

* Group premium traffic for month of August increased by 8.7 pct compared to previous year.

* Group capacity measured in available seat kilometres rose by 6.1 pct