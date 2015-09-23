PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 28
Sept 23 BBA Aviation Plc :
* Acquisition
* Proposed acquisition of Landmark for $2,065 million
* Expected to be EPS enhancing in 2017 and materially enhancing on a cash tax basis
* Return on invested capital expected to exceed weighted average cost of capital in 2018
* Intended that entire proceeds of rights issue will be used towards funding acquisition
* Expects a reduction of approximately $35 million in cost base of enlarged group on a recurring basis
* Acquisition will be accretive to adjusted underlying earnings per share in first full financial year (ending 31 December 2017)
* Rights issue has been fully underwritten by J.P. Morgan Cazenove, Jefferies International Limited, Barclays Bank Plc and HSBC Bank Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Deal means China's big 3 airlines have foreign stakeholders