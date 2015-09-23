Sept 23 BBA Aviation Plc :

* Acquisition

* Proposed acquisition of Landmark for $2,065 million

* Expected to be EPS enhancing in 2017 and materially enhancing on a cash tax basis

* Return on invested capital expected to exceed weighted average cost of capital in 2018

* Intended that entire proceeds of rights issue will be used towards funding acquisition

* Expects a reduction of approximately $35 million in cost base of enlarged group on a recurring basis

* Acquisition will be accretive to adjusted underlying earnings per share in first full financial year (ending 31 December 2017)

* Rights issue has been fully underwritten by J.P. Morgan Cazenove, Jefferies International Limited, Barclays Bank Plc and HSBC Bank Plc