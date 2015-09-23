Sept 23 WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz-AG
:
* Plans to acquire another office property in Frankfurt
metropolitan area
* Purchase price of approx. 49 million euros ($54.5 million)
* Rental yield of 6.7 percent and initial FFO yield of 13
percent
* Seller has granted WCM AG fully exclusivity and two
parties have reached an agreement on key parameters of
transaction
* Management board of WCM AG expects purchase agreement to
be notarised by end of Oct. 2015 and plan is to close
transaction by end of 2015
($1 = 0.8997 euros)
