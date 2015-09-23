Sept 23 FORTEC Elektronik AG :

* Turnover in FY 2014/15 was 45.9 million euros ($51.02 million) compared to 45.4 million euros last year

* FY EBT was 2.5 million euros (previus year: 2.2 million euros)

* Year's result of 1.87 million euros clearly topped that of last year of 1.54 million euros, thus confirming forecast given for BY 2014/15

* Board of Directors again suggests an unchanged dividend payment of 50 cent per share