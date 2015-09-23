Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 23 Fingerprint Cards AB
* Fingerprint Cards touch fingerprint sensor FPC1155 in Meizu's smartphone Pro 5
* Says already received as well as expected revenues in 2015 that relate to sales of FPC1155 for this smartphone model are included in FPC's communicated revenue guidance of approximately 2,500 MSEK for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order