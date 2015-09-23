Sept 23 Investor AB

* Investor says acquires BraunAbility - the U.S. market leader in automobile mobility products

* BraunAbility core businesses are wheelchair-accessible vehicles and wheelchair lifts

* Says BraunAbility 2014 sales amounted to $415 m

* BraunAbility will continue to be led by its current management team, which continues to be owners in the company.

* More financial information, including the acquisition price, will be given later.

* Says acquisition is subject to approval from the relevant competition authorities. Closing is expected during the fourth quarter 2015.