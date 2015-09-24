Sept 24 Finnair Oyj :

* Finnair's pilot supplementary pension costs may increase due to Finnish employee pension reform

* Finnish parliament is expected to adopt act in late 2015, and it is expected to become effective at beginning of 2017

* Pension obligations would increase by a total of 30 million euros ($33.6 million)

* In addition, change would increase annual staff costs by about 2 million euros

* Supplementary pension benefit negotiations concern about 700 pilots currently employed by Finnair

