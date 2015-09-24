Sept 24 Finnair Oyj :
* Finnair's pilot supplementary pension costs may increase
due to Finnish employee pension reform
* Finnish parliament is expected to adopt act in late 2015,
and it is expected to become effective at beginning of 2017
* Pension obligations would increase by a total of 30
million euros ($33.6 million)
* In addition, change would increase annual staff costs by
about 2 million euros
* Supplementary pension benefit negotiations concern about
700 pilots currently employed by Finnair
