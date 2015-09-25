Sept 25 Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co

* news: hella grows by about 14 percent in the first quarter

* Sales forecast confirmed, earnings expected to be down on last year

* Confirming its forecast as regards sales growth in medium to high single-digit percentage range

* Ebit will likely come in below previous-year value due to loss of a supplier