FOREX-Dollar steadies after U.S. healthcare bill pulled
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (New throughout, updates prices, adds quotes)
Sept 25 Airopack Technology Group AG :
* Intends to acquire part of activities of Proficos, a full-service contract manufacturer of cosmetic products that is based in Heist-op-den-Berg (Belgium)
* Intended acquisition requires local court approval and, if approved, is expected to be completed early October Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (New throughout, updates prices, adds quotes)
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (Updates prices, adds quote)