BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Park Hotels & Resorts
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of March 15, 2017 - SEC filing
Sept 25 Just Retirement Group Plc :
* Placing and open offer announcement
* Intention to raise equity share capital by way of a fully underwritten placing and open offer
* Just Retirement today announces its intention to raise equity share capital by way of a fully underwritten placing and open offer
* Partnership Assurance Group Plc has also announced an underwritten placing of 39,995,997 new Partnership Assurance shares
* Partnership Assurance's intention representing about 9.99 percent of partnership assurance's current issued ordinary share capital
* It is intended that two equity capital raisings will raise in aggregate net proceeds of approximately £150 million
* Avallux and Cinven intend to participate in placing and partnership assurance placing, respectively
* Avallux and Cinven intend to participate in placing and partnership assurance placing, respectively
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing