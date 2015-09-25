Sept 25 Just Retirement Group Plc :

* Placing and open offer announcement

* Intention to raise equity share capital by way of a fully underwritten placing and open offer

* Just Retirement today announces its intention to raise equity share capital by way of a fully underwritten placing and open offer

* Partnership Assurance Group Plc has also announced an underwritten placing of 39,995,997 new Partnership Assurance shares

* Partnership Assurance's intention representing about 9.99 percent of partnership assurance's current issued ordinary share capital

* It is intended that two equity capital raisings will raise in aggregate net proceeds of approximately £150 million

* Avallux and Cinven intend to participate in placing and partnership assurance placing, respectively

* Bookbuild will open with immediate effect