UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 25 (Reuters) -
* AAK has acquired 51 percent of shares of Kamani Oil Industries PVT Ltd.
* Says company had revenues of approximately SEK 1,000 million last year
* Says remaining 49 percent of company's shares will continue to be owned by Chawla family
* Says acquisition is expected to start contributing to AAK's operating profit during first half of 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.