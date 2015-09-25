Sept 25 (Reuters) -

* AAK has acquired 51 percent of shares of Kamani Oil Industries PVT Ltd.

* Says company had revenues of approximately SEK 1,000 million last year

* Says remaining 49 percent of company's shares will continue to be owned by Chawla family

* Says acquisition is expected to start contributing to AAK's operating profit during first half of 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)