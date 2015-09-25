UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 25 (Reuters) -
* Trelleborg acquires marine fender systems company to expand its presence in North America
* Trelleborg says through its business area trelleborg offshore & construction, signed an agreement to acquire Maritime International
* Trelleborg says sales are mainly in north america and amount to approximately SEK 200 mln annually Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.