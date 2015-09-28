Sept 28 DO Deutsche Office AG :
* Increases FFO guidance for 2015 from 52 million euros to
around 54 million euros ($60.37 million) in the course of
further improved financing costs
* Expects that latest optimization of its financing costs
will have a positive effect on funds from operations for fiscal
year 2015 amounting to approximately 2 million euros, annualized
at around 4 million euros
* Specifies guidance for fiscal 2015: based on existing
portfolio, rental income from investment properties is expected
to remain unchanged at approx. 107 million euros
* Plans to distribute 50 pct - 60 pct of FFO as dividend for
fiscal 2015 remain unchanged
($1 = 0.8945 euros)
