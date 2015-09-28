Sept 28 Ithaca Energy Inc :
* Greater Stella Area co-venturers have entered into an
agreement with Petrofac in respect of "FPF -1" floating
production facility
* Agreement provides enhanced incentivisation for timely
delivery of vessel, which remains on track for sail-away from
shipyard in Poland at end of first quarter 2016
* Ithaca will pay Petrofac $13.7 million in respect of final
payment on variations to contract
* Further payment to Petrofac of up to $34 million will be
made by Ithaca dependent on timing of sail-away of FPF-1
