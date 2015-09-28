Sept 28 Lotto24 AG :

* Guidance upgraded - strong new customer growth also expected in third quarter of 2015

* Company now forecasts at least 320,000 new customers in 2015 instead of expected 284,000

* Expects EBIT and net profit for current fiscal year to be on a par with previous year, with a slight year-on-year reduction in marketing expenditure