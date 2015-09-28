Sept 28 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc :

* Spirax-Sarco acquires steam distribution business in Colombia

* Deal for a cash consideration of 6.5 mln stg on a debt free, cash free basis

* Expect that business will make an immediate small contribution to group earnings