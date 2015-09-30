BRIEF-Haisco Pharmaceutical Group to sell unit to unit for 100 mln yuan
* Says it will sell 100 percent stake in a Shenyang pharmaceutical unit to another unit, for 100 million yuan
Sept 30 Aevis Holding SA :
* Revenue growth of 8.2 pct to 291.0 million Swiss francs ($299.32 million) in first half-year 2015
* H1 EBITDA declined slightly to 33.0 million francs (2014: 36.1 million francs)
* Net profit for period H1 of 0.07 million francs was achieved compared to 2.80 million francs a year ago
* In current business year 2015, expects to realise a turnover of approximately 600 million francs
* Continues to target an EBITDA margin of more than 20 pct in mid-term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9722 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
