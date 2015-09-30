Sept 30 Rocket Internet SE

* Proven Winners recorded an average weighted net revenues/gross merchandise volume (GMV) period-over-period growth of 142% in H1 2015

* Proven Winners continue to show strong operating leverage with an average EBITDA margin improvement of six percentage points in H1 2015 compared to H1 2014

* Emerging Stars mostly continued on their promising growth trend

* Increased its last portfolio value ("LPV") by eur 3.4 billion since IPO in October 2014

* Under IFRS, revenues amounted to eur 71.3 million in H1 2015

* Result for period changed from a profit of eur 91.9 million in H1 2014 to a loss of eur 45.9 million in H1 2015

* Rocket Internet platform is well on track to start 10 new companies in 2015, nine of which have been launched to date