Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 30 Rocket Internet SE
* Proven Winners recorded an average weighted net revenues/gross merchandise volume (GMV) period-over-period growth of 142% in H1 2015
* Proven Winners continue to show strong operating leverage with an average EBITDA margin improvement of six percentage points in H1 2015 compared to H1 2014
* Emerging Stars mostly continued on their promising growth trend
* Increased its last portfolio value ("LPV") by eur 3.4 billion since IPO in October 2014
* Under IFRS, revenues amounted to eur 71.3 million in H1 2015
* Result for period changed from a profit of eur 91.9 million in H1 2014 to a loss of eur 45.9 million in H1 2015
* Rocket Internet platform is well on track to start 10 new companies in 2015, nine of which have been launched to date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order