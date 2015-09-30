Sept 30 KTG Agrar AG :

* H1 sales up by 13.2 pct to 113.2 million euros ($126.95 million)

* H1 EBITDA up by 20.2 pct to 29.8 million euros; H1 EBIT up by 13.7 pct to 19.9 million euros

* Sights remain firmly set on half a billion euros in sales revenues over a medium-term horizon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)