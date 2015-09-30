Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Sept 30 Lagercrantz Group Ab :
* Lagercrantz acquires Landauer Nordic
* Says Landauer Nordic generates annual sales of about 40 mln SEK with good profitability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Amedisys announces definitive agreement to acquire East Tennessee Personal Care Service