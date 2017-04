Sept 30 Russia's Polyus Gold said on Wednesday:

* The independent committee of its board noted an announcement released earlier today by Wandle and its subsidiary Sacturino to acquire all of issued shares of Polyus;

* Independent committee is disappointed that consideration specified in offer remains same as that proposed on Sept 2;

* Independent committee firmly believes that offer materially undervalues company;

* Independent committee advises shareholders other than Wandle to take no further action at this stage.