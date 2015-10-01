Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday:
Oct 1 Carl Zeiss Meditec Ag
* Carl Zeiss Meditec exceeds revenue forecast
* 2014/15 revenue amounts to approximately eur 1.040 bln
* Previously, company had forecast revenue of eur 0.960-1.000 bln
* Adjusted ebit margin is expected to reach at least lower half of target corridor of 13-15% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday:
WASHINGTON, April 6 A U.S. House of Representatives panel will meet on Thursday to consider a change to the stalled Republican healthcare bill before lawmakers leave for a two-week recess, a spokeswoman for the House Rules Committee said.
FRANKFURT, April 6 German billionaire Dietmar Hopp is preparing to put medical skin patch maker LTS Lohmann on the block as he reshuffles his portfolio, three people close to the matter said.