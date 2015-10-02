BRIEF-Kuwait's Al Mal Investment Company posts FY loss
* FY net loss 18.3 million dinars versus profit of 6.3 million dinars year ago
Oct 2 Paragon Group Of Companies Plc
* Acquisition
* Subsidiary company, Paragon Bank Plc has agreed to acquire entire share capital of Five Arrows Leasing Group Limited for £117 million
* Acquisition is expected to be enhancing to earnings and return on equity in group's 2016 financial year
* Board recommends cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016