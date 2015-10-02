BRIEF-Kuwait's Al Mal Investment Company posts FY loss
* FY net loss 18.3 million dinars versus profit of 6.3 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 2 Legal & General Group Plc
* U.S pension group annuity contract with Philips
* Legal & General America announces it has entered into an agreement with U.S. subsidiary of Royal Philips
* Agreement to provide retirement payments under a group annuity contract to approximately 14,000 of philips' U.S. retirees and other former employees
* Transfer by philips of about $900 million of current retiree pension obligations being split between Legal & General America and Prudential Insurance Co of America Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Board recommends cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2nTnxXe) Further company coverage: