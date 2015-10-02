BRIEF-Kuwait's Al Mal Investment Company posts FY loss
* FY net loss 18.3 million dinars versus profit of 6.3 million dinars year ago
Oct 2 Equiniti Ltd IPO-EQUI.L
* Announcement of intention to float
* Intends to commence trading on main market of london stock exchange in october 2015
* Intends to apply for admission of its ordinary shares to premium listing segment of official list
* Gross proceeds from ipo of c.£390 million will be used to repay part of group's bank debt and pay for certain transaction
* Board recommends cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016