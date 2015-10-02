BRIEF-Kuwait's Al Mal Investment Company posts FY loss
* FY net loss 18.3 million dinars versus profit of 6.3 million dinars year ago
Oct 2 Shawbrook Group Plc :
* Appointment of chief executive officer
* Steve Pateman has agreed to join group as its new chief executive officer
* Pateman joins Shawbrook from Santander UK, where he is executive director and head of UK banking
* Pateman will take up his position on Jan. 1, 2016
* Board recommends cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016