Oct 6 Ted Baker Plc

* Interim dividend up 16.8 percent to 13.2 pence per share

* Retail sales including e-commerce up 20.1 percent to 168.2 million pounds on a 6.6 percent increase in average square footage

* North america retail sales up 37.4 percent to 39.7 million pounds

* Results for full year will, as always, be dependent on more weighted second half trading period

* H1 revenue rose 24.5 percent to 226.8 million stg

* UK and Europe retail sales up 14.7 percent to 120.9 million pounds

* Wholesale sales up 39.1 percent to 58.6 million pounds

* Licence income up 16.7 percent to 6.4 million pounds