Oct 7 Nostrum Oil & Gas Plc :

* Nostrum withdraws offer for Tethys

* Tethys' largest shareholder, Pope Asset Management LLC, has informed Nostrum that it does not support proposed offer

* Has withdrawn proposed offer to acquire entire issued share capital of Tethys Petroleum Limited