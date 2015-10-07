Oct 7 Data Respons ASA :

* Says has signed a contract with a growing customer in Sweden

* The contract value is 8 million Swedish crowns ($969,544.19) in total and will be delivered during the year

* "Client is well positioned in the advanced part of the telecommunications market in Sweden" Source text for Eikon:

