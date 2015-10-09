Oct 9 Glencore Plc

* To reduce mine production by 500,000 tonnes of zinc metal per annum

* Reason for reduction is to preserve value of glencore's reserves in ground at a time of low zinc and lead prices

* Changes will reduce q4 2015 mine production by approximately 100,000 tonnes of contained zinc metal Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)