Oct 9 Swedish c.bank business survey:

* Reasonable economic activity, but cause for concern abroad

* Says companies are expecting prices to remain subdued

* Says industrial sector increasingly worried about developments abroad

* Industrial sector is finding it difficult to increase its prices since demand is not strong enough yet and costs for input material have fallen along with commodity prices

* Retail companies have a clear intention to raise prices, but how fast this can happen depends on consumer demand and general competitiveness.