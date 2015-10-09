Oct 9 Peertv Plc

* Statement re share price movement

* Notes recent substantial movement in its share price

* Confirms that it has commenced preliminary discussions regarding a debt to equity conversion with key loan note holders of Digitiek SMT Assemblies

* Discussions are at an early stage and no definitive terms have been agreed, nor can there be any certainty that such an agreement will be reached

* Currently owns 64.12% of Digitek SMT Assemblies