BRIEF-Shanghai Shyndec Pharmaceutical says Jia Zhidan resigned as general manager
March 24Shanghai Shyndec Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
Oct 9 Al Noor Hospitals Group Plc
* Statement re possible offer
* Notes recent media speculation in relation to company and confirms that it has received an approach from NMC Health Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 24Shanghai Shyndec Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* FDA grants breakthrough therapy designation for Rituxan (rituximab) in Pemphigus Vulgaris