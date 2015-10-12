BRIEF-IMF Bentham signs conditional subscription agreement with FIIG
* Signed a conditional subscription agreement with FIIG Securities Limited
Oct 12 Skanska Ab
* Skanska sells office portfolio in Poland, for 160 million euro, about SEK 1.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
SYDNEY, March 31 Latitude Finance Australia, a non-bank lender, sold Australia's first securitisation of credit card debt with a A$1 billion issue, opening the way for banks seeking new funding sources.