Oct 12 Carillion Plc

* Wins new business worth some £1.7 billion since half year

* Signed contracts, secured preferred bidder positions and been awarded frameworks, worth some £1.7 billion, since 30 June 2015. Within this total are a number of major contract successes

* With cash flow remaining healthy and these recent contract successes, we remain confident of achieving this year's targets, including ending the year with strong revenue visibility for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)