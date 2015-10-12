Oct 12 WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG :

* Signed purchase agreement for office property in the target region Frankfurt

* Closing by end of year

* Purchase price of 49 million euros ($55.70 million), initial FFO yield at 13 pct