Oct 12 Per Aarsleff A/S :

* Says has entered into an agreement to acquire all shares in building and construction company Hansson & Knudsen A/S in Odense

* Says Hansson & Knudsen is a growing company and had annual revenue of 742 million Danish crowns ($113.13 million) in 2014 and engaged 419 employees

* Says Hansson & Knudsen carries out new construction, renovation and building maintenance primarily on Funen, in Triangle Region and in Southern Jutland

* Says acquisition includes Hanson & Knudsen A/S with subsidiaries Håndværkergården A/S in Odense, PH-Byg Faaborg A/S and Johan C. Nielsen A/S in Sønderborg

