Oct 12 DF Deutsche Forfait AG :

* Retransfer of bonds in the context of the non-cash capital increase

* Rescission, which will be made in agreement with company's provisional insolvency monitor, is required as company's equity capital could not be increased as required

* Non-cash capital increase implemented in context of restructuring will be rescinded in course of this week

* Every bondholder can then freely dispose of bonds tendered for swap