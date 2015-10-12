BRIEF-Peabody emerges from Chapter 11 protection
* Peabody emerges from Chapter 11 protection, to list on New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol nyse: BTU
Oct 12 DF Deutsche Forfait AG :
* Retransfer of bonds in the context of the non-cash capital increase
* Rescission, which will be made in agreement with company's provisional insolvency monitor, is required as company's equity capital could not be increased as required
* Non-cash capital increase implemented in context of restructuring will be rescinded in course of this week
* Every bondholder can then freely dispose of bonds tendered for swap Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Scheduled opening of insolvency proceedings for the companies of the Kontec Group