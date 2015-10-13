Oct 13 Nanoco Group Plc :

* FY revenue 2.03 million stg versus 1.43 million stg year ago

* FY pretax loss 10.88 million stg versus 9.06 million stg loss year ago

* Customer sampling from plant, which was initially expected to start in Q3 CY 2015, is now expected to begin in very near term

* We expect recurring income in second half of our current financial year rather than in Q4 CY 2015