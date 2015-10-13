Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 13 Nanoco Group Plc :
* FY revenue 2.03 million stg versus 1.43 million stg year ago
* FY pretax loss 10.88 million stg versus 9.06 million stg loss year ago
* Customer sampling from plant, which was initially expected to start in Q3 CY 2015, is now expected to begin in very near term
* We expect recurring income in second half of our current financial year rather than in Q4 CY 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)