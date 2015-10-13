Oct 13 Barclays Plc

* Statement re press speculation

* Note recent press speculation regarding potential appointment of James Staley as its new group chief executive officer.

* Process of appointing a new group chief executive officer has not yet concluded

* Barclays will provide a further update once that is complete. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)