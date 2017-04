Oct 14 Capita Plc

* Recommended final cash offer for Xchanging plc

* Capita Plc ("capita") and Xchanging plc ("xchanging") are pleased to announce that they have reached agreement on terms of a recommended final cash offer

* Xchanging shareholders will receive: for each Xchanging share 160 pence per share in cash

* Offer values entire issued and to be issued share capital of Xchanging at approximately 412 million pounds

