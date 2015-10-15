European shares under pressure as autos, banks fall; oil stocks recover
* Rotork boosted by upgrade (Recasts, adds quotes and details, updates prices)
Oct 15 Wh Smith Plc
* Total dividend up 13 percent to 39.4 penceper share
* Group total sales up 1% with like-for-like (lfl) sales flat
* Group profit before tax up 8 percent to 121 million stg
* Final dividend 27.3 penceper share
* Today announced a further share buyback of up to £50m and a 13% increase in final dividend
* Group profit from trading operations up 6 percent to 139 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK Bureau)
* Rotork boosted by upgrade (Recasts, adds quotes and details, updates prices)
LONDON, April 4 British grocery inflation jumped by 2.3 percent in the 12 weeks to March 26, with the price of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.